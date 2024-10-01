Hyatt Announces Debut of Two Luxury Hotels in Jaumur, Saudi Arabia

Hyatt announced plans for the opening of two Hyatt-branded hotels in Jaumur, one of Magna’s premier destinations located on the coast of the Gulf of Aqaba. The introduction of Park Hyatt Jaumur and Andaz Jaumur Marina will mark a significant expansion of Hyatt’s presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its strategic collaboration with NEOM, a visionary project focused on future living and sustainable luxury.
Jaumur is set to redefine coastal luxury living by offering a visionary blend of land and sea experiences for residents and visitors. At the heart of this exclusive destination is a cutting-edge 300-berth marina featuring a gravity-defying cantilever that rises above the largest super yachts, creating a sculptural landmark and the centerpiece of marina activities. The lively marina promenade will offer a rich mix of entertainment, leisure, and cultural experiences, alongside a deep-sea diving research center dedicated to underwater exploration.
Scheduled to open in 2027, Park Hyatt Jaumur and Andaz Jaumur Marina will feature a combined total of 350 luxurious rooms and suites, each providing exceptional guest experiences. These hotels will serve as key anchors for Jaumur, catering to a range of active lifestyles and future-focused living. Visitors can engage in diverse activities, from hiking and cycling to water sports, while also enjoying Jaumur’s luxurious beach, art, and yacht clubs, offering relaxation and exclusive access to the community’s unique blend of experiences.
Park Hyatt Jaumur, positioned at the vibrant heart of the community overlooking the marina, will offer 125 rooms designed as a serene oasis. It will provide guests with a home-away-from-home experience that blends entertainment, leisure, and cultural immersion, creating an unmatched offering of relaxation and sophistication.
Andaz Jaumur Marina, featuring 225 modern rooms and suites, will embody art, creativity, and innovation, capturing the essence of Jaumur. The hotel will offer a luxury lifestyle experience with eclectic charm, attracting guests looking for an escape from the ordinary. With a focus on personalized service, Andaz Jaumur Marina will inspire creativity and deliver an unforgettable guest experience, with every detail contributing to its unique allure.
Both hotels will participate in the World of Hyatt, one of the fastest-growing loyalty programs, offering more than 48 million members exclusive benefits such as room upgrades, free nights, late checkouts, and bonus points.
Hyatt’s expansion in Jaumur represents a major milestone in its growth strategy within Saudi Arabia, further enhancing the Kingdom’s position as a destination for sustainable luxury and innovative living.