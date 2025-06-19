airBaltic Starts Gran Canaria–Molde Flights This October

AirBaltic direct flights between Gran Canaria and Molde will soon give travelers a new way to explore the beauty of southern Spain and the scenic fjords of Norway. Starting October 29, 2025, the Latvian airline will begin weekly service between the two cities, offering a convenient connection every Wednesday through April 8, 2026.
This new route marks airBaltic’s seventh direct flight from its seasonal base in Gran Canaria. It joins existing connections to Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, Billund, Oslo Torp, and the recently added Ljubljana route. With this addition, airBaltic continues to strengthen its presence across Europe, especially during the busy winter travel season.
According to Thomas Alexander Ramdahl, acting chief commercial officer of airBaltic, the airline is committed to enhancing regional connectivity. The Molde route is expected to attract travelers from both Norway and Spain. Norwegian passengers will gain easier access to Gran Canaria’s year-round sunshine, while residents and visitors in the Canary Islands can explore Molde—a destination known for its stunning fjord landscapes and vibrant arts and culture scene.
Flights between Gran Canaria and Molde will be operated with the modern Airbus A220-300 aircraft. These planes offer both Economy and Business Class seating and are part of one of Europe’s youngest fleets. Each flight is expected to take approximately 5 hours and 40 minutes.
One of the standout features onboard is free high-speed Wi-Fi provided by SpaceX’s Starlink, making airBaltic the first airline in Europe to offer this service to all passengers. Whether flying for a beach holiday, a winter escape, or a cultural experience, travelers can now stay connected throughout the journey.
The new direct route also supports inbound tourism for both destinations. While Gran Canaria attracts those looking for warm weather and coastal beauty, Molde’s natural charm and quieter atmosphere provide a refreshing contrast, especially during the colder months.
As airBaltic aims to double its fleet in the coming years, this route expansion is just one example of its broader strategy to improve air travel connections across Europe.