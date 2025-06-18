Cathay Pacific launches Munich–Hong Kong flights for the first time, connecting two global economic hubs with four weekly services. Starting this week, the Hong Kong-based five-star airline will operate modern Airbus A350-900 aircraft between the Bavarian capital and Asia’s international business gateway on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
The airline’s new service strengthens its position in Europe and enhances global connectivity through Hong Kong’s international airport, offering onward travel to over 100 destinations across Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The addition of Munich to Cathay Pacific’s route map opens up new opportunities for both leisure and business travelers on both sides of the globe.
Passengers arriving on the inaugural flight were greeted with a traditional water cannon salute and handed festive gingerbread hearts, a nod to Bavarian culture. A ribbon-cutting ceremony also took place at the gate to mark the first departure.
With Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area home to over 85 million people and serving as one of Asia’s most important economic zones, the new connection to Munich brings these dynamic markets closer than ever. The route also positions Munich Airport as a more prominent European hub for long-haul travel to and from Asia.
Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport, noted that this launch strengthens the airport’s role as a hub for international travelers: “This new route will further strengthen Munich Airport’s position as a hub for business and leisure travelers between Europe and Asia, which is crucial for the entire region.”
Brian Tsoi, Cathay Pacific’s Regional General Manager for Europe, added: “We’re excited to introduce Munich as the latest addition to our global network… reinforcing the city’s role as a premier international gateway.”
The A350-900, known for its fuel efficiency and passenger comfort, is expected to provide a smooth and environmentally friendlier flight experience. Its advanced design makes it a perfect fit for long-haul journeys like the 11-hour flight between Munich and Hong Kong.
Cargo operations are also expected to benefit. Between 2004 and 2008, Cathay Cargo already connected Munich and Hong Kong via stops in Brussels and Dubai. Now, companies in Bavaria can enjoy direct cargo services to Hong Kong once again, supporting trade and logistics in the region.