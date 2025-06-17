LOT Polish Airlines Orders 40 Airbus A220s in Fleet Overhaul Plan

LOT Polish Airlines has taken a step toward modernizing its fleet with a firm order for 40 Airbus A220 aircraft, marking the first time Poland’s flag carrier has included Airbus jets in its operations. The announcement was made at the 2025 Paris Air Show, where LOT confirmed the purchase of 20 A220-100s and 20 A220-300s—with a potential future expansion to as many as 84 aircraft.
Deliveries of the A220 aircraft are scheduled to begin in 2027. This fleet renewal is part of LOT’s broader growth strategy aimed at strengthening its position in the European aviation market and supporting its future role at the planned Central Communication Port (CPK), a major transport hub under development in Poland.
Michał Fijoł, LOT’s Executive Officer, underscored the strategic importance of the decision:
“Today’s decision is about the future. The Airbus A220 family aircraft, which will start joining our fleet in 2027, open up new opportunities for development and growth – key pillars of our strategy.”
The A220s are expected to gradually replace LOT’s current regional fleet, bringing a host of advantages including fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and improved passenger comfort. With seating capacities ranging between 100 and 150 passengers, the A220-100 and A220-300 are ideally suited for both short and medium-haul routes, helping LOT enhance its network with greater flexibility and operational efficiency.
Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP of Sales for Commercial Aircraft, welcomed LOT to the Airbus family, stating:
“This order for 40 Airbus A220s marks a historic milestone as we officially welcome LOT Polish Airlines into the Airbus family.
The A220 Family will be instrumental in LOT’s fleet modernisation and network expansion strategy with the A220-100 and A220-300 being the ideal combination for their needs.”
This order not only supports LOT’s efforts to modernize its fleet with state-of-the-art technology but also opens new doors for expanding its route map across Europe and beyond. With the A220’s range, performance, and passenger appeal, LOT aims to improve service quality while maintaining a competitive edge in Central and Eastern Europe.