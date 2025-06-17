New Mestia Airport Terminal to Open in 2025

The new Mestia Airport Terminal is set to open in 2025, following a standout design competition win by Green Studio, led by LSG Solutions architects Nino Grigolashvili and Teona Gogoladze. The announcement marks a key moment for the mountain town of Mestia, located in Georgia’s Svaneti region, as it prepares to welcome a more modern and passenger-friendly airport experience.
Out of 18 submissions, the winning concept stood out for both its symbolic and architectural qualities. The terminal will be a single-story building with a streamlined, open layout that merges arrival and departure zones into a unified, flowing space. This design aims to make the travel experience easier and more intuitive for passengers passing through this remote, scenic destination.
In a comment about the project’s deeper meaning, Nino Grigolashvili noted the cultural significance of the terminal being designed by a woman, especially at an airport named after a historic female figure. “I believe it is symbolic that the new terminal at an airport named after King Tamar has a female architect,” she said. “I drew inspiration from Tamar’s clothing when designing the building.”
That inspiration, drawn from traditional Georgian garments, influenced the structure’s form and aesthetic details, offering a subtle tribute to the country’s royal heritage. The design is not just functional—it’s a reflection of identity and place, anchoring the terminal in local culture while preparing it for the future.
Set against the backdrop of the Caucasus Mountains, Mestia Airport serves as a key gateway to one of Georgia’s most beautiful and isolated regions. The new terminal is expected to enhance both the look and functionality of the airport, improving service for locals and boosting appeal for visitors heading to the region’s ski resorts, hiking trails, and cultural landmarks.