Jeju Air’s Full NDC Content Is Available on the APG NDC Platform

APG announces a new partnership with Jeju Air, enabling travel agencies to access Jeju Air’s full NDC content via the APG NDC Platform, with no distribution surcharge.
“We are delighted to welcome Jeju Air again to the APG NDC Platform. This collaboration was in standby for a few months to upgrade the Jeju Air API. With Jeju Air, we are now providing a better experience for our +2,500 partner travel agencies worldwide, access to Jeju Air’s competitive fares and ancillary products,” said Héloïse Parrain, Director of the APG NDC Platform. “Using the APG Platform allows travel agents to bypass GDS surcharges and benefit from enhanced servicing capabilities.”
“We are very pleased to provide our product again to our travel partners through the APG Platform. As Jeju Air is a leading LCC in Korea, we operate 73 routes from Korea to China, Japan, and Asia. By partnering with APG Platform, we are expanding our global accessibility and ensuring that travel advisors and corporate clients can easily do business with our commitment to seamless travel experiences and offering the most competitive fares and ancillaries,” stated Ms. Hyesun Jung, Manager of Commercial Div. Distribution team.
Thanks to this agreement, the APG NDC Platform provides an end-to-end shopping and booking solution for Jeju Air, including after-sales management (cancellations, refunds, and voids), ancillary services (baggage, meals, etc.), and post-issuance itinerary changes. Additional features, such as seat selection, will soon be available to ensure a fully optimized booking experience.
With 37 carriers available and growing, the APG NDC Platform is a robust, XML-based ticketing solution that complies with all IATA standards and supports both IATA and non-IATA agencies. Travel agents can find the best available fares in full transparency, combine air tickets with non-air products (hotels, car rentals, Wi-Fi access, etc.), and generate new revenue streams.