Andronis Luxury Suites Unveils Transformation and Joins Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Esteemed Legend Collection

Andronis Luxury Suites in Santorini, the original property of Greece’s iconic Andronis hotel group, has proudly become a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts‘ prestigious Legend Collection, alongside its acclaimed sister property, Andronis Arcadia. This milestone coincides with the unveiling of an extensive, property-wide transformation and the resort’s grand reopening for the summer 2025 season. With its newly designed accommodations, intuitive service, award-winning dining, and world-class wellness experiences, Andronis Luxury Suites reaffirms its position as a premier destination in the Mediterranean — and a true embodiment of the excellence that defines the Legend Collection.
Guided by its new mantra, “Memories that matter from people who care,” Andronis will reaffirm its commitment to fostering human connection and delivering personalised service. The reimagined property, with stunning views of the Caldera, will feature redesigned guest suites, an expanded Mare Sanus Spa, and two distinct dining concepts: the award-winning Lycabettus Restaurant and the debut of Milto’s Greek Table, a traditional taverna named after founder Miltiadis Andronis. Guests staying in Pool Villas will also enjoy complimentary use of a MINI COOPER Cabrio for one day during their stay—an invitation to explore the island in style.
“We are delighted to welcome Andronis Luxury Suites to our esteemed Legend Collection,” said Roberta Possenti, Vice President of Europe for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “This extraordinary property perfectly captures the spirit of the Legend Collection, offering a harmonious blend of elegance, authenticity, and truly unforgettable guest experiences. Its commitment to excellence and personalised service makes it a natural fit among our most iconic and distinguished member hotels.”
“At Andronis, we believe hospitality is more than luxury; it is about creating moments that resonate, experiences that linger, and connections that endure. With this in mind, we are excited to enter this new chapter with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, one that honours our past while shaping the future of our brand.” said George Filippidis, Managing Director, Andronis.
All guests of Andronis Luxury Suites are now eligible to enroll in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s points-based loyalty program with more than 5 million travelers currently enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, I Prefer members earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Titanium status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at over 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide.