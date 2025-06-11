American Airlines Unveils New European-Inspired Inflight Dining Menu

Having just launched new summer routes to Venice, Italy (VCE); Naples, Italy (NAP); Edinburgh, Scotland (EDI); and more, American Airlines is bringing a taste of travelers’ favorite European cities to the skies with a revamped inflight dining menu beginning this Wednesday, June 11.
European flavors
Summer travel is all about discovery, and as travelers look to experience the magic of Europe, the airline is bringing the essence of European destinations straight to customers’ seats with a new series of inflight summer menus. From bold, vibrant seafood dishes to timeless comfort food classics, every plate is designed to reflect the culture and cuisine of these iconic regions.
Customers flying in Flagship® Business, a Flagship Suite® Preferred seat or Flagship Suite® seats on routes to Paris (CDG); Nice, France (NCE); Rome (FCO); Milan (MXP); VCE; NAP; Barcelona, Spain (BCN); Madrid (MAD); Frankfurt, Germany (FRA); Munich (MUC); London (LHR); EDI; and Dublin (DUB) will be able to experience these curated menus that turn every meal into a destination.
Looking to curate the perfect onboard dining experience? American has compiled the ideal pairing of entrees and travel inspiration.
American is giving customers more time to make their preorder selections by adjusting the preorder meal window to 20 hours before departure starting in June, four more hours than they have today. This change will provide greater flexibility for customers who receive upgrades closer to their departure time, ensuring they have enough time to select their inflight meal.