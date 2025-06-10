South Carolina Will Host the First Ever MICHELIN Guide American South Ceremony

The MICHELIN Guide has set a date and location for the reveal of the inaugural selection of The MICHELIN Guide American South. South Carolina will host the ceremony on November 3rd at Greenville’s Peace Center.
“We are excited to honor and celebrate the talented culinary community of the American South in just a few months,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The MICHELIN Guide. “South Carolina is home to Southern staples, fresh seafood and a homegrown culinary community full of passion and innovation, making it the perfect place to celebrate the region’s culinary talents. Our anonymous Inspectors look forward to finally sharing their discoveries with the world.”
As The MICHELIN Guide continues to be committed to promoting the gastronomy players of tomorrow and the diversity of cuisines across its destinations, the Guide seeks to hold its annual ceremony in different territories each year. With a strong culinary history focused on homegrown and authentic ingredients, South Carolina proved to be the perfect fit for the 2025 MICHELIN Guide American South Ceremony.
“Southern food and hospitality are the heartbeat of our flavorful, inviting, and diverse regional culture and identity,” said Duane Parish, Director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism (SCPRT). “South Carolina is proud to host the MICHELIN Guide and our regional partners in Greenville for the highly anticipated announcement of the inaugural American South restaurant selections.”
Chefs will be invited to discover whether their restaurants have received a MICHELIN Star or another MICHELIN Guide distinction. Attendance is by invitation only.
The MICHELIN Guide in North America
Michelin announced its first North American Guide in 2005 for New York. Guides have also been added in Chicago (2011); Washington, D.C. (2017); California (San Francisco in 2007, statewide 2019); Florida (Greater Miami, Orlando and Tampa in 2022, adding Greater Fort Lauderdale, The Palm Beaches and St. Pete-Clearwater in 2025, statewide in 2026); Toronto (2022); Vancouver (2022); Colorado (2023); Atlanta (2023), Mexico (2024), Texas (2024), Québec (2025), the American South (2025), Boston (2025) and Philadelphia (2025).