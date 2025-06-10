Hard Rock Opens in Ottawa

Hard Rock International is turning up the volume in the Canadian Capital. The highly anticipated Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa is set to open its doors on July 3 at 1pm, bringing a bold new energy to the city as Canada’s first fully integrated Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Located in the heart of the National Capital Region, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa will offer guests an unparalleled experience with a full-service hotel, reimagined gaming floor, multiple dining destinations, Hard Rock Live entertainment venue, and signature Hard Rock amenities — all infused with a unique brand of world class entertainment and hospitality. The new destination will feature 150 guest rooms, including 22 luxury suites, more than 150,000 square feet of entertainment and gaming space, 1,500 slot machines, up to 40 table games, a high-limit gaming area and 10 restaurants and bars including the iconic Hard Rock Cafe and the award-winning Council Oak Steaks & Seafood. The property will also include the Rock Shop/Unity Store where customers can purchase Hard Rock branded merchandise using their Unity loyalty points.
The new state of the art Hard Rock Live performance venue with capacity for up to 2,200 will feature Canadian entertainers for Grand Opening week, the star- studded line up is to be announced soon.
Construction is nearing completion on the all-new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa. In the meantime, Hard Rock continues to operate the existing Rideau Carleton Casino on the site. Following the opening of the new facility in July, renovations will begin on the original building, with full completion and integration expected by the end of 2025, including additional gaming areas and restaurants.
Beyond hotel rooms and gaming, guests can expect culinary experiences, nightlife, curated memorabilia, and an ongoing live entertainment lineup. In addition to top-tier amenities, the property will serve as a cultural anchor in the region. It will create 700 local jobs, and support community initiatives through nonprofit partnerships and local sponsorships.