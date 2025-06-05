Wrocław Airport Breaks Record During UEFA Conference League Final

Wrocław Airport experienced an unprecedented surge in passenger traffic during three days from May 27 to May 29, 2025, serving over 57,000 travelers. Nearly half of these passengers were football fans flying to Wrocław to attend the UEFA Europa Conference League Final held on May 28. This milestone marks the busiest short period in the airport’s history.
The event attracted thousands of visitors from across Europe, transforming Wrocław into a vibrant hub for football enthusiasts. Wrocław Airport rose to the challenge, handling the dramatic influx with remarkable efficiency and ensuring smooth operations for all passengers.
The peak day was Thursday, May 29, when the airport processed 22,360 passengers—the highest daily volume ever recorded at this facility. This beat the previous record set on August 18, 2024, when 19,500 travelers passed through the terminals. Despite the significant increase in traffic, all passengers were able to arrive on time for their flights, and major delays were successfully avoided thanks to meticulous planning and coordination.
Between May 27 and 29, Wrocław Airport managed 517 flight operations, including 255 arrivals and 262 departures. These flights included scheduled services, charter flights, and general aviation operations. The busiest single day for flight operations was May 29, with 198 flights taking off and landing, surpassing the previous record of 157 flight movements recorded in June 2012.
Karol Przywara, President of the Management Board of Wrocław Airport, highlighted the significance of this achievement. He praised the airport team’s dedication and the efficiency of the infrastructure, stating, “The 2025 UEFA Europa Conference League Final was not only a celebration of football but also a serious test for our airport. Thanks to excellent planning and the commitment of all employees and partners, passenger and aircraft handling was smooth and trouble-free.”
More than 300 airport staff were actively involved in managing the surge, providing support in information, logistics, and traffic management. Their efforts ensured that ticketing, baggage handling, security checks, and passenger movement throughout the terminal were seamless, even during peak times.
This record-breaking weekend not only showcased Wrocław Airport’s operational capacity but also its readiness to support major international events. As Wrocław continues to attract visitors for sports and cultural occasions, the airport’s ability to manage high volumes efficiently will remain a critical asset for the city’s growth as a key European destination.