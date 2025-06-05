Pskov Welcomes Its First Luxury 5-Star Hotel in Historic Center

Pskov is set to open its first-ever 5-star hotel this summer, marking a significant milestone for the region’s hospitality industry. The new hotel, named Quartal Meyera, will offer 55 rooms and apartments in the heart of Pskov’s historic center, providing guests with a unique blend of luxury and cultural heritage.
Located within two architecturally significant buildings—the 17th-century “Trubinsky House with Service Buildings” and the early 20th-century “Rope Factory Building”—the hotel is recognized as part of Russia’s federal cultural heritage. From the hotel grounds, visitors can enjoy stunning panoramic views of the Pskov Kremlin, one of the city’s most iconic landmarks.
Designed with a merchant-style theme, Quartal Meyera will feature rooms and suites that reflect the rich history and charm of the region. In addition to accommodation, the hotel will include a restaurant, event hall, and lounge areas, offering a complete luxury experience for travelers and locals alike.
Marina Egorova, Chairwoman of the Pskov Regional Tourism Committee, highlighted the importance of the new hotel for the area’s tourism development. She said, “The opening of a high-class hotel in the Pskov region is a crucial step toward enhancing the hospitality industry and attracting new visitors.”
This new addition is expected to raise the profile of Pskov as a destination for travelers seeking both history and modern comfort. Visitors will soon have the chance to immerse themselves in Pskov’s cultural atmosphere while enjoying top-tier services and amenities.