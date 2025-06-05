Thailand Unveils Luxury Heritage Train ‘Blue Jasmine’ for November 2025 Launch

Thailand’s Tourism Authority has introduced a new high-end rail experience—the Blue Jasmine Rail Journey—set to roll out in November 2025. Originally a 1960s Japanese sleeper train, the beautifully restored Blue Jasmine offers a nine-day cultural journey from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, with stops in Ayutthaya, Uthai Thani, and Sukhothai.
Accommodating just 37 guests, the train features Classic, Premium, and Premium Suite cabins, all with tailored comforts and serviced by personal butlers. Guests will dine in villas, on river cruises, and at farm-to-table restaurants, with excursions including a mountaintop picnic in Chiang Mai overlooking Myanmar.
With lounge, dining, and cocktail cars, and nights spent in heritage hotels along the route, the Blue Jasmine promises an immersive, all-inclusive journey through Thailand’s history, cuisine, and landscapes.