Russian Flights to Get 5G and Satellite Internet by 2027

Russian flights will offer 5G and satellite internet onboard by 2027, marking a major upgrade in in-flight connectivity for passengers. This breakthrough was announced by Russia’s Minister of Digital Development, Maksut Shadaev, highlighting the country’s plans to bring high-speed internet access to the skies.
By 2027, travelers on Russian airplanes can expect to enjoy reliable and fast internet service, thanks to the introduction of a low Earth orbit satellite constellation and the rollout of 5G technology onboard aircraft. These advancements aim to improve the passenger experience on domestic and international flights departing from Russia.
The satellite network will be extensive, consisting of 272 satellites designed to provide widespread internet access across Russia. The first of these satellites for high elliptical orbit communication are set to launch as early as 2026. This satellite system will serve as the backbone for in-flight internet connectivity, especially in regions where traditional ground-based networks struggle to reach.
With the addition of 5G, passengers will experience faster data speeds and lower latency while flying, allowing seamless streaming, browsing, and communication during flights. This move is expected to place Russian aviation among the leaders in offering modern digital services to passengers onboard.
Internet access during flights has become a significant factor for travelers worldwide. Many airlines in other countries have already introduced Wi-Fi options, but the integration of 5G and satellite internet in Russia is a major step forward in bridging connectivity gaps, particularly given the vast geographical size of the country and its sometimes remote air routes.
The rollout aligns with Russia’s broader digital development goals, focusing on expanding high-tech infrastructure and boosting nationwide internet availability. Bringing internet to airplanes via satellites and 5G is a natural extension of these initiatives, combining cutting-edge aerospace and telecommunications technology.
As Russian airlines prepare to adopt this next-generation internet system, passengers can look forward to more productive and enjoyable flights. Whether working remotely, watching entertainment, or staying connected with friends and family, the future of flying in Russia promises a much more connected experience.