White Desert Expands with South America Adventure

White Desert Dr. Jones Collection marks the luxury tour operator’s first foray beyond Antarctica, offering a South America itinerary inspired by old-school glamour and wild adventure. Known for its high-end expeditions to the icy edges of the world, White Desert will now lead travelers from the lush jungles of Peru to the dramatic peaks of Patagonia—beginning this September.
The new journey promises a unique blend of cinematic flair and remote exploration. Designed for just 12 guests, the 12-day experience pays tribute to the elegance of 1940s aviation. Guests will travel aboard a luxury-customized Dakota aircraft, evoking the spirit of movie-set adventure and vintage discovery.
The itinerary begins in Peru, where travelers will visit Gocta Falls, the third-highest waterfall in the world. From there, the group will hike through the Amazonian cloud forest and view ancient mummies—offering a close look at both natural and cultural wonders. The journey continues with a flight to Dune Camp, White Desert’s specially designed site in Chile, where the scenery shifts to the vast salt flats of the Atacama Desert.
Guests will also go stargazing, soak in natural hot springs after canyon hikes, and ride horses across Torres del Paine, one of Patagonia’s most iconic landscapes. With each location, the tour blends luxurious touches with a deep respect for the remote wilderness, reflecting White Desert’s signature balance of comfort and adventure.
Only three departure dates are scheduled, making the experience an exclusive opportunity for discerning travelers. The cost of the journey is $49,950 per person.
Founder Patrick Woodhead described the project as a new chapter for the company. “Even on the reconnaissance for the journey, we visited landscapes that I never knew existed. They were just so surreal,” he said. With the Dr. Jones Collection, White Desert continues its mission of bringing the world’s most remarkable landscapes within reach—without sacrificing luxury or wonder.