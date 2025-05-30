Vueling Airlines Launched Summer Sale

Vueling Airlines has kicked off a summer sale on flights across Europe, giving travelers the chance to book low-cost tickets for trips between June 16 and September 30, 2025. The Spanish low-cost carrier is offering discounted fares on a wide selection of European routes — but there’s a catch: bookings must be made by June 1, 2025.
The promotion covers travel during the busy summer season, making it a great opportunity for budget-conscious travelers looking to explore Europe without breaking the bank. While the airline hasn’t released a complete list of eligible routes or prices, it notes that the number of tickets available at the lowest fares is limited on each flight.
Travelers interested in these deals can book directly through Vueling’s official website or app. As with most Vueling promotions, the sale applies to the airline’s basic fare, which includes only the flight and one small underseat item — such as a handbag or laptop case.
For extras like cabin baggage, checked luggage, or seat selection, passengers should expect to pay additional fees. Still, for flexible and light travelers, the base fare offers one of the most affordable ways to hop between popular European cities this summer.
Vueling, part of International Airlines Group (IAG), is known for operating an extensive network of short-haul flights connecting major cities and holiday hotspots throughout Spain, France, Italy, Germany, and beyond. Its summer schedule typically sees a surge in demand, particularly for routes to beach destinations and cultural capitals.