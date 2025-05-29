Azerbaijan Unveils Mountain-Top Lachin Airport Near Conflict Zone

Lachin Airport, the newest addition to Azerbaijan’s air infrastructure, has officially opened in one of the country’s most remote and strategic locations. At 1,800 meters above sea level, it is now the highest-altitude airport in Azerbaijan—and the ninth international airport in the country.
Located 30 kilometers from the city of Lachin, 70 kilometers from Shusha, and 60 kilometers from Kalbajar, the new airport is more than just a transportation hub. It stands as a symbol of rebuilding and reintegration, developed on lands regained by Azerbaijan following the 2020 conflict with Armenia.
Construction of the airport began in 2021 in a challenging mountainous landscape. Engineers carried out large-scale excavation and land-leveling work to lay the foundation for the facility. Despite the demanding terrain, the project moved forward with precision and pace.
The airport features a 3,000-meter-long and 60-meter-wide runway, capable of handling a range of aircraft types. Its passenger terminal is designed to serve up to 200 travelers per hour, making it a functional entry point for tourists, business travelers, and regional visitors alike.
Lachin is the third airport built by Azerbaijan in formerly occupied territories, following the openings of Fuzuli and Zangilan airports. These developments are part of a broader national plan to revitalize the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions through improved connectivity and economic growth.
Although no commercial routes or flight schedules have been confirmed yet, the airport is expected to play a key role in future tourism and trade across the region. With its strategic location and modern design, Lachin International Airport is poised to enhance accessibility to this mountainous part of the South Caucasus.