Mahan Air to Launch Flights to Kazan and St. Petersburg

Mahan Air is set to launch direct scheduled flights between Tehran and Kazan starting July 2, according to the press service of the international airport of the capital of Tatarstan. Flights will operate twice a week — on Mondays and Wednesdays — with a flight time of approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes. Round-trip tickets will start at 28,000 rubles.
As part of their ongoing cooperation, the airline and regional authorities plan to organize joint promotional events aimed at showcasing Tatarstan’s tourism potential to the Iranian market. At the same time, efforts will be made to promote Iran as an attractive travel destination for residents of the Russian region.
Additionally, Mahan Air will connect Tehran with St. Petersburg. Flights to Russia’s northern capital will begin on May 30 and will run twice weekly — on Fridays and Sundays — further enhancing air connectivity between the two countries.