North America’s Top Bars of 2025 Revealed

North America’s best bars have been announced for 2025, shining a spotlight on the continent’s top cocktail destinations. The prestigious annual list was revealed on April 29, showcasing excellence in mixology, hospitality, and bar culture. While the full Top 50 list is available online, we’re sharing a closer look at the standout top 10 bars you’ll want to add to your must-visit list.
Taking the number one spot for the second year in a row is Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City. Known for its sleek, intimate atmosphere and inventive cocktails, this bar continues to dominate the global scene, having also been named the best bar in the world in 2024.
In second place is Superbueno, a vibrant New York spot blending Mexican flavors with modern flair. Following closely in third is another Mexico City venue, Tlecān, which draws inspiration from pre-Hispanic ingredients and techniques.
New Orleans makes an appearance at number four with Jewel of the South, praised for its Southern hospitality and refined classics. At fifth and sixth are two more New York favorites: Sip & Guzzle, known for playful experimentation, and the panoramic rooftop bar Overstory.
Bar Pompette in Toronto claims the seventh spot, offering French-inspired elegance and service so exceptional that it earned the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award 2025. Mexico returns to the list at number eight with El Gallo Altanero in Guadalajara, a bar deeply connected to the agave culture and Mexican heritage.
At number nine is Licorería Limantour, a pioneer of the Mexico City cocktail movement. It was also honored with the Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award, celebrating its consistent ranking among the world’s best over the years.
Rounding out the top ten is Kumiko in Chicago, a Japanese-American concept bar that brings elevated precision and storytelling to each glass.
This year’s list reflects a diverse and dynamic bar scene across the continent, with strong representation from Mexico, the U.S., and Canada. Whether you’re chasing rare spirits, world-class hospitality, or simply unforgettable flavors, these top-ranked venues are setting the standard for what a great bar can be.