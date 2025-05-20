Apple Music and Universal Music Group Launch Science-Backed Audio Wellness Collection

Apple Music and Universal Music Group (UMG) have partnered to introduce an innovative audio wellness collection designed to help listeners improve focus, relaxation, and sleep quality.
Called the Sound Therapy collection, the project was developed by Sollos — a music-wellness venture incubated within UMG — with input from producers, scientists, and audio engineers. The collection features extended, instrumental, and reimagined versions of popular tracks from well-known artists, all enhanced with scientifically backed auditory beats and colored noise to stimulate specific brain responses.
The collection is organized into three categories: Focus, Relax, and Sleep. Each category uses different sound elements aimed at supporting mental and physical wellbeing:
Focus uses gamma waves and white noise — a “whoosh-like” blend of all sound frequencies — to help sharpen concentration.
Relax features theta waves designed to promote calm and reduce stress.
Sleep employs delta waves and pink noise — softer and deeper sounds similar to rainfall or wind — to encourage restful sleep.
Michael Nash, UMG’s EVP and Chief Digital Officer, explained that the initiative reflects a growing recognition of music’s powerful role in health and wellness, while also addressing a promising commercial opportunity.
For Apple, this collection builds on its existing wellness efforts, such as Apple Music Chill, a radio station that streams relaxing music with mindful interludes encouraging listeners to pause and find calm. Apple Music also offers curated playlists for various wellness activities, including spa sessions, fitness, and mental health, with personalized options available to subscribers.
The collaboration between Apple Music and UMG marks a significant step toward integrating music and wellness through cutting-edge science and creative innovation.