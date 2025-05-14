Luxury Hill Country Hotel Kimpton Fredericksburg to Open in 2027

A new Luxury Hill Country Hotel is set to redefine hospitality in one of Texas’ most beloved small towns. Kimpton Fredericksburg, a 210-room lifestyle hotel, will open in 2027 as part of The Meuse, a 22-acre mixed-use development that blends upscale accommodations with the rustic charm of Fredericksburg.
Just 90 minutes from both Austin and San Antonio, Fredericksburg has long drawn visitors for its rolling hills, historic architecture, and thriving wine scene. Now, Kimpton Hotels & Resorts—part of IHG’s luxury and lifestyle collection—is bringing its signature hospitality to the heart of Texas Wine Country.
The hotel will anchor The Meuse, named in honor of Fredericksburg’s founder, John O. Meusebach. This new development is designed to feel like a natural extension of the town’s historic downtown, offering both locals and visitors curated experiences in retail, dining, and wellness. With over 70,000 square feet of commercial space, it promises to become a new social center for the area.
Kimpton Fredericksburg will feature a mix of sophisticated amenities, including a full-service restaurant and bar, a poolside lounge, and a café with take-away options. Guests can expect thoughtful perks like Kimpton’s evening social hour, in-room yoga mats, and pet-friendly policies. Outdoors, a 10,000-square-foot resort-style pool and deck will offer a relaxing oasis, while a state-of-the-art fitness center will cater to wellness-focused travelers.
The hotel will also serve as a destination for weddings, corporate retreats, and community events. Its 18,500 square feet of flexible event space includes a rooftop lounge, event barn, meeting rooms, and outdoor gathering areas—making it the first venue in the area to offer such large-format accommodations under one roof.
Designed by Dallas-based Merriman Anderson Architects with interiors by Curioso, Kimpton Fredericksburg will highlight natural elements of the Texas Hill Country. Native landscaping, low-water plumbing fixtures, and intelligent climate systems reflect a commitment to sustainability.
With more than 75 wineries and tasting rooms nearby, the location places guests in the center of Texas’ growing wine culture. Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is just a short drive away for those craving outdoor adventure, offering hiking, climbing, and panoramic countryside views.
This marks Kimpton’s fourth hotel in Texas, joining locations in Fort Worth and San Antonio. With its blend of local charm and modern comfort, Kimpton Fredericksburg is poised to become a landmark in one of the state’s most scenic and spirited destinations.