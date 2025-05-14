Amazon Explorer Yacht brings sustainable luxury to Peru in 2026, offering travelers a rare chance to drift through one of the world’s most biodiverse regions in absolute comfort. Launching in September 2026, andBeyond’s new river vessel is more than a yacht—it’s a floating sanctuary designed for deep connection to the Peruvian rainforest and its rhythms.
Crafted with intention, the Amazon Explorer moves at the river’s natural pace. Each element of the yacht reflects its surroundings, from rainforest-inspired textures to traditional Shipibo patterns. The design pays homage to the Amazon’s heritage while setting a new standard for eco-conscious luxury.
With only 15 suites, including four interconnecting options for families and friends, the yacht promises a journey that is both intimate and immersive. Guests will enjoy the largest suites in the region, each with floor-to-ceiling windows framing the ever-changing wilderness. Whether the forest is waking, flowing, or falling silent, travelers are always in sync with nature.
The yacht’s middle deck is the heart of the guest experience. It includes the main lounge and dining areas, a wellness center, and the River Retreat—an inviting pool and lounge space overlooking the Amazon. There’s also the Explorer Centre, where guests can examine regional artifacts and natural specimens, and a media room for quiet moments of reflection. The onboard Pisco Bar and Lounge offers vibrant cocktails and local flavors in a setting inspired by the Amazon itself.
Sustainability is woven into every detail. Solar panels help minimize the yacht’s environmental footprint, while naturalist guides—trained to andBeyond’s high standards—lead personalized, low-impact excursions. These guides know the forest intimately, offering just enough insight while letting the rainforest’s own story unfold.
Whether joining a naturalist-led talk in the Explorer Centre, enjoying a spa treatment in one of the private wellness rooms, or lounging in the River Retreat, guests are surrounded by thoughtful luxury that honors the Amazon’s beauty and spirit.
With high-speed Wi-Fi throughout, visitors can stay connected if they choose—but many may find the greatest connection is to the world just outside their window. In a time when travel often races past the details, Amazon Explorer invites guests to slow down, look closer, and feel more deeply.