ITA Airways Unveils Plans to Revive Alitalia Brand

Italian carrier ITA Airways, which succeeded Alitalia in 2021, has announced plans to incorporate the slogan “Inspired by Alitalia” as part of its brand promotion by the end of 2024. This rebranding will also be reflected in the aircraft livery, according to local newspaper Corriere della Sera.
ITA Airways emphasized that the Alitalia brand is a “valuable asset” that will now be “enhanced,” while still retaining its distinct identity.
The airline, which was recently acquired by Lufthansa Group, also shared its financial results for the first half of 2024. The company reported revenues of €1.4 billion, an increase of €300 million compared to the same period in 2023, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of €62 million, which is €130 million more than in the previous year.
The average load factor for ITA Airways in the first six months of 2024 increased to 79%, two percentage points higher than in 2023. During this period, the airline transported over 8.3 million passengers, a 26% increase compared to 2023.