Air France Announces Plans to Offer Free In-Flight Wi-Fi in Partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink

Air France has unveiled its plans to offer free Wi-Fi to passengers onboard its flights, following a new partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink. The first aircraft equipped with complimentary internet access will begin operating next year, marking a significant advancement in in-flight connectivity for the airline.
Air France has confirmed that, over time, the service will become available across its entire fleet. The airline stated that passengers will be able to send data, play online games, and connect multiple devices simultaneously while using the free Starlink-powered internet service.
During the transition period, planes that are not yet equipped with Starlink will continue to offer paid Wi-Fi packages. These packages are currently free for Flying Blue Ultimate members and La Première customers.
This announcement comes on the heels of United Airlines’ recent statement that it plans to introduce free Starlink-based Wi-Fi on more than 1,000 of its mainline and regional aircraft starting next year.
Both announcements signal a growing trend among airlines to improve the in-flight experience by providing high-speed, reliable internet access for free.