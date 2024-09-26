Air Astana to Resume Flights to London

Starting from October 4, 2024, Air Astana will resume direct flights on the Almaty–London route. Since March 2022, this route required a technical stop in Aktau.
According to reports, this change has been made possible through a partnership with Airbus. As a result, the total flight time will be reduced by 1.5 hours, bringing it down to 9 hours and 35 minutes. This marks one of the longest flights in the world operated by a narrow-body aircraft.
This move is a significant part of Air Astana’s broader strategy to improve operational efficiency and passenger comfort. By eliminating the need for stopovers, the airline optimizes its operations, reduces fuel consumption, and shortens travel time for passengers.
Currently, the Air Astana group manages a fleet of 56 aircraft, split between its full-service carrier, Air Astana, which launched its first flight in 2002, and its low-cost airline, FlyArystan, established in 2019.
The airlines offer regular, direct, and transit flights for both passengers and cargo on short- and long-haul routes, covering domestic, regional, and international destinations across Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Far East, the Middle East, India, and Europe.