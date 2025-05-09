Disney to Build Landmark Theme Park Resort in Abu Dhabi

The Walt Disney Company and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading developer of immersive experiences, have announced a groundbreaking agreement to create a spectacular Disney theme park resort on Yas Island, one of the UAE’s premier destinations for entertainment and leisure. This new resort, marking Disney’s seventh theme park location worldwide, will offer an unprecedented fusion of iconic Disney characters and stories with the rich culture, stunning architecture, and unique energy of Abu Dhabi.
Set to be a centerpiece of Yas Island’s waterfront development, the resort will serve as a major tourist attraction, drawing travelers from the Middle East, Africa, India, Asia, Europe, and beyond. With the UAE strategically located within a four-hour flight of a third of the world’s population, the resort promises to become a key gateway for global tourism. The UAE is also home to the world’s largest airline hub, making it an ideal location for this global entertainment experience.
xMiral will oversee the development and construction of the resort, ensuring that it seamlessly integrates into the stunning surroundings of Yas Island. Disney, known for its creativity and immersive storytelling, will take the reins on creative design and operational oversight to ensure the park provides a world-class experience. The collaboration will bring Disney’s iconic stories and beloved characters to life in entirely new and modern ways, blending them with the vibrant Emirati culture to create something truly unique.
“We are excited to announce our plans to bring a Disney theme park resort to Abu Dhabi,” said Robert A. Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company. “Abu Dhabi’s culture is deeply rooted in the arts and creativity, making it a perfect place to build our seventh theme park. This resort will combine cutting-edge technology with contemporary architecture to offer deeply immersive entertainment experiences for visitors from all over the world.”