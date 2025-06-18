UN Tourism and Slow Food Partner to Promote Gastronomy Tourism

UN Tourism and Slow Food will work together to promote gastronomy tourism as a tool for socio-economic development of people and communities.
In a new Memorandum of Understanding signed on the occasion of Sustainable Gastronomy Day, both organizations commit to strengthening the gastronomy tourism value chain, enhancing the linkages between food producers, tourism service providers, destinations, communities and tourists. They will focus particularly on the development of value added, and innovative tourism experiences linked to local products, sustainable food systems, inclusivity and rural development.
Areas of collaboration will include research on trends in gastronomy tourism; identifying and sharing of case studies and best practices; training and skills development; as well as the creation of networks in gastronomy tourism, enhancing relationships between food producers and tourism stakeholders.
UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili says, “UN Tourism recognizes the vital role responsible, inclusive tourism can play in supporting communities everywhere. The work of Slow Food is fully aligned with UN Tourism values and we trust this partnership will play an important role in advancing the development of a sustainable gastronomy tourism that leaves no one behind, for the benefit of communities and destinations”.
Slow Food Director General Paolo Di Croce added: “Tourism can be a powerful force for strengthening sustainable local food systems. Our Slow Food Travel program is a sustainable culinary tourism initiative designed to create immersive travel experiences that support rural communities and celebrate local gastronomic heritage. In line with our values, it offers a unique opportunity to connect with farmers and producers around the world, while discovering and tasting the rich, often overlooked biodiversity of food.”
This partnership marks an important step towards enhancing the relationship between two industries with significant potential to join forces for sustainable regional and local development, strengthening local food systems, safeguarding culinary heritage, empowering women, youth and local communities, and promoting the consumption of healthy foods.