Romanian Airline Dan Air Launches EU Flights to Damascus

Romanian carrier Dan Air has become the first European Union airline to resume direct flights to Damascus, Syria, marking a significant shift in regional aviation and diplomatic dynamics.
Starting this week, Dan Air will operate six weekly flights between Bucharest and Damascus, restoring a direct air link severed in 2012 amid the escalation of Syria’s civil conflict and the imposition of international sanctions.
This development signals growing expectations among officials that sanctions on Syria may gradually ease, potentially paving the way for other European and U.S. carriers to re-establish commercial routes to the war-torn nation.
The new route is seen as a milestone in Syria’s slow reintegration into international aviation. Earlier this year, Turkey also resumed air connections with Syria, with Turkish Airlines launching flights from Istanbul to Damascus on January 23. These operate three times per week.
The launch of Dan Air’s service underscores Romania’s emerging role as a diplomatic and logistical bridge between Europe and the Middle East, as well as the growing efforts to normalize travel and trade links with Syria despite ongoing political complexities.