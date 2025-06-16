Millennials Take Flight: Luxaviation UK Reports Generational Shift in Business Jet Clientele

The face of private aviation is changing, and it’s getting younger. Luxaviation UK, one of the country’s leading private aviation providers, reports that Millennials now make up 50% of its business jet customer base, signaling a dramatic shift in the profile of its clientele.
Traditionally dominated by travelers in their 50s and 60s, the business jet market is increasingly driven by professionals in their 30s and 40s. This younger cohort is turning to small and midsize jets for a mix of business efficiency and leisure exploration, reflecting new demands in the post-pandemic global economy.
Tech, Finance, and Private Equity Fuel the Shift
According to George Galanopoulos, CEO of Luxaviation UK, the trend is being driven by high-growth sectors:
“As the tech sector continues to rapidly grow and businesses become more globalised, the value of face-to-face meetings cannot be overlooked. Business aviation affords customers the ability to get across the globe privately, quickly and reliably.”
Millennials working in tech, finance, and private equity are at the heart of this transformation, using private aviation not just as a luxury but as a strategic tool in an increasingly fast-paced and international business environment.
Social Media Fuels Wanderlust for Untapped Destinations
But business needs aren’t the only driver. Social media is increasingly shaping how and where this generation travels.
“Social media is making travel less exclusive,” says Galanopoulos. “Users can easily find photos and videos of ‘hidden spots’. There is a growing demand for flight access to undiscovered locations.”
One notable example: Saudi Arabia. Once a rare destination for UK travelers, it’s now on the radar of Luxaviation’s younger clientele eager to explore emerging global destinations before they become mainstream.
A New Era of Ownership
Luxaviation UK is also seeing a rise in private aircraft ownership among Millennials, who are now seeking aircraft management services as they take control of their own jets. This trend aligns with a broader intergenerational transfer of wealth, putting more high-net-worth individuals from younger age groups in control of major assets.
“We’re proud to see younger business professionals in the UK recognising the strategic value of business aviation for global travel,” Galanopoulos says. “With many turning to the digital world for their news and information, we’ve built a strong social media presence to engage directly with this new demographic.”
The Future of Business Aviation
The European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) recently reported that business aviation contributed €100 billion to Europe’s economy in 2023. With younger professionals increasingly embracing private travel, this economic impact is expected to grow and evolve.