Uber Launches Luxury Travel Options: Uber Copter & Uber Boat in Amalfi Coast

With more than five million people expected to visit the stunning Amalfi Coast this summer, Uber has unveiled its latest travel products Uber Copter & Uber Boat, designed to help visitors “Go Anywhere” by land, sea, or air in Italy’s most dazzling tourist destination. These new offerings, now available within the Uber app, include private, round-trip getaways to Capri by helicopter, luxury cruises along the Amalfi Coast, and a new way to avoid airport crowds with scheduled rides.
One of the most exciting additions is Uber Copter, which allows travelers to pre-book private helicopter transfers directly between Sorrento and Capri. Departing from an exclusive helipad in Sorrento, this new service provides groups of up to six people with a luxurious day trip to Capri. Each trip costs €250 per person, and transfers to and from the helicopter are included from anywhere on the Amalfi Coast, ensuring a seamless start and end to the experience.
For those looking to experience the Coast’s iconic blue waters, Uber Boat offers a sophisticated and easy way to discover the area. These private charters can accommodate up to 12 people and set sail from Sorrento Marina. Guests will enjoy a four-hour cruise along the picturesque coastline in a stylish Italian Gozzo 35 boat. Each journey includes its own personal skipper and complimentary snacks and beverages, adding to the luxury experience.
Both Uber Copter and Uber Boat will be available for reservation in the Uber app from anywhere in Italy starting Wednesday, June 25th. Bookings must be made a minimum of 48 hours in advance. These exclusive summer services will run every Saturday and Sunday from July 26th to August 24th, offering a limited-time opportunity to explore the Amalfi Coast in style. Availability for these services is expected to be limited and is subject to weather conditions.
Uber is also expanding its ground transport options by launching its scheduled rides product, Uber Reserve, along the Amalfi Coast this summer. With the ability to reserve rides in advance, travelers can relax and bypass the crowds during what is anticipated to be one of the busiest summers on record, especially following the launch of international flights at Salerno Airport.
Anabel Diaz, Vice President, EMEA Mobility at Uber, commented on the new offerings: “At Uber, we strive to help our customers go anywhere, wherever they are traveling. Italy is fast becoming one of our most popular tourist destinations, with travelers turning to the Uber app to help make their holiday travel stress-free. This summer, we’re adding a series of unforgettable experiences that will make traveling by land, sea or air more magical than ever before.”
These three new travel products launching along the Amalfi Coast aim to meet the increasing demand for Uber’s services in popular tourist spots across Italy. Data from summer 2024 showed a significant rise of up to 25% in demand from international customers for Uber’s mobility services in places like Rome, Lake Como, and the Amalfi Coast. In fact, over 400,000 international customers used the Uber app in Italy last summer, with 60,000 people opening the Uber app on the Amalfi Coast in the past 12 months alone.