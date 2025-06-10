2025 Wedding Trends: From 90s Flair to Global Getaways

The world of weddings is set for a vibrant transformation in 2025, according to the Annual Pinterest Wedding Trends Report. With Gen Z leading the charge, minimalism is stepping aside to make way for colorful, modern aesthetics and deeply personalized touches. Pinterest, a global hub for inspiration, reports over 3.8 billion wedding-related searches and more than 13.4 billion wedding ideas saved worldwide in the past year, indicating a massive appetite for new ideas.
A New Shade of Wedding Bliss
Brown is emerging as the unexpected star color for 2025 weddings. What started as a fashion statement is now taking over wedding aesthetics, from floral arrangements and bridal party attire to decor and groomsmen’s suits. Couples are drawn to the rich, inviting tones of chocolate, mocha, and earthy shades to create an atmosphere that feels both cozy and elegant, exuding warmth and style.
Gen Z’s Take on “I Do”: Registry Office Chic
Gen Z is redefining wedding traditions, with a notable surge in searches related to registry office ceremonies. As young couples seek intimate yet chic celebrations, they are transforming these civil unions into a full-blown aesthetic. Searches for “civil ceremony photography,” “registry office wedding dress ideas,” and “registry office wedding outfits” are all on the rise, showcasing a desire to personalize this significant milestone.
Nature-Inspired Beauty and Surreal Blooms
Drawing inspiration from the “Goddess Complex” trend, 2025 wedding makeup will focus on enhancing natural beauty, with rising interest in “no make-up bridal look,” “natural glowy wedding make-up,” and even “groom make-up.” This ethereal vibe extends to hairstyles that incorporate floral elements and natural textures, while bold nail art adds a whimsical and romantic touch.
Adding to the visual feast, “surreal florals” are set to take center stage. Gen Z Pinterest users are drawn to unique silhouettes like calla lilies, dahlias, and anthuriums. This trend, an evolution of “Surreal Soirees,” promises visually stunning floral arrangements, hanging flower decor, and even paper flowers to bring a fun, surrealist element to celebrations.
Nostalgic Fashion and Bold Statements
Wedding fashion in 2025 is all about making a statement. The return of 1990s dress silhouettes, colorful suits, and intricately detailed veils are all on the rise. Top designers are inspiring brides with couture creations, and Gen Z is bringing a nostalgic touch with a resurgence of vintage Vera Wang pieces. Menswear is also being redefined with daring choices like burgundy, champagne, and forest-green tuxedos, alongside wedding trouser suit dresses and jumpsuits that tap into gender-neutral silhouettes.
Capturing Moments: The Silver Screen Effect
Wedding photography is becoming an increasingly crucial element, with a dramatic rise in searches for editorial, documentary, and film wedding photography on Pinterest. Couples are eager to capture magazine-worthy moments, often opting for wedding content creators to provide professional, social media-ready content. This trend signifies a shift away from traditional, stiff wedding photos towards capturing authentic moments through an editorial lens.
Honeymoon Horizons: Coastal Charm and Tropical Escapes
For newlyweds, honeymoons are heading to stunning coastal destinations in Africa, with rising searches for places like Cape Town, offering vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes. The pristine beaches of the Seychelles islands and Zanzibar are also trending. As couples prioritize experiences and honeymoon outfits, Africa’s diverse landscapes provide the perfect backdrop for unforgettable romantic journeys.
Beyond Africa, popular tropical destinations worldwide are trending for weddings. Places like Bali, Costa Rica, Brazil, and Goa are seeing increased interest in tropical wedding color palettes, guest attire, and unique venues. Couples are looking to blend laid-back elegance with stunning locations for truly memorable and visually captivating celebrations.