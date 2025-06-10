Wedgewood Weddings Opens Second Local Venue

Wedgewood Weddings & Events is excited to announce the grand opening of Casa del Rio by Wedgewood Weddings, their second enchanting venue in Fresno, California. This expansion not only strengthens the company’s foothold in Central California but also adds another jewel to its impressive collection of over 75 venues nationwide. Designed with the modern, busy couple in mind, Wedgewood Weddings’ signature all-inclusive approach promises effortless planning, saving precious time and money, while minimizing stress and ensuring a truly spectacular celebration from beginning to end. Casa del Rio by Wedgewood Weddings flawlessly combines lodge-inspired architecture with refined elegance, creating a breathtaking stage for unforgettable weddings.
Nestled against a serene woodland, Casa del Rio by Wedgewood Weddings masterfully blends rustic grandeur with sophisticated details. A key highlight of the venue is its signature Pondside Meadows ceremony site. Here, couples can exchange vows beside tranquil waters beneath a striking wooden pergola, surrounded by vibrant seasonal blooms. A natural aisle, gracefully lined with wooden chairs, completes this picturesque setting, making it perfect for anything from intimate gatherings to grand celebrations.
For reception festivities, the Grand Hall makes a striking impression with its vaulted ceilings, exposed wooden beams, and circular chandeliers that cast a warm, romantic glow over the authentic log cabin architecture. The adjoining Cocktail Patio, featuring a cozy stone fireplace and twinkling string lights, offers a relaxed and inviting space for guests to mingle, all while enjoying expansive views of the surrounding landscape.
The venue also provides two thoughtfully designed preparation suites to enhance the pre-ceremony experience. The Suite boasts professional vanity stations, comfortable lounge seating, and refreshment service, all set beneath rustic wooden ceiling beams, creating a serene sanctuary for the wedding party to get ready. The Lounge offers a modern-meets-mountain retreat, complete with comfortable seating, entertainment options, and refreshments, ensuring both comfort and style for all.
As with every Wedgewood Weddings location, Casa del Rio by Wedgewood Weddings provides customizable all-inclusive wedding packages, expertly managed by an experienced on-site team. From coordinating with vendors to flawless day-of execution, the planning process is streamlined, allowing couples to simply focus on savoring every precious moment of their celebration.
Casa del Rio by Wedgewood Weddings is now accepting bookings for weddings in 2026 and beyond, inviting couples to create their dream day in this stunning new setting.