Airport Security Rules Halt Çelebi Operations in India

Turkish company Çelebi Aviation faces a suspension of its services in India due to national security concerns. The company, a key player in aviation logistics, confirmed it fully cooperates with Indian authorities following the abrupt pause in its operations.
Çelebi Aviation, which operates in several countries across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, manages essential ground handling and cargo services at airports. Despite the halt in India, the company has always followed all local and international regulations.
“In all countries where we operate, we possess valid licenses and fully comply with applicable security regulations,” the company stated. It also emphasized that it has never previously received any warnings or penalties related to national security.
In the interim, airport operators have put in place stopgap measures to ensure uninterrupted services. Approximately 10,000 employees previously on Çelebi’s rolls have been transitioned to four ground handling companies, with new Airport Entry Permits (AEPs) being issued under their new employers. These temporary arrangements will remain in effect for 90 days, during which a formal tendering process is expected to identify a permanent replacement.
Delhi Airport: Ground handling operations previously managed by Çelebi have been taken over by Air India SATS (AISATS) and Bird Worldwide Flight Services (BWFS). Cargo terminal operations are now managed by the GMR Group.
Mumbai Airport: Indo Thai Airport Management Services, a new player, has been roped in to handle operations. The airport now has three ground handlers: Air India Airport Services Ltd (AIASL), BWFS, and Indo Thai.
Ahmedabad Airport: Ground handling is now managed by AIASL, BWFS, and Indo Thai.
Bengaluru Airport: Operations are being handled by AISATS and BWFS.
Hyderabad Airport: Ground handling has been taken over by AISATS and BWFS.
Chennai Airport: Operations are currently managed by AIASL and BWFS.
Cochin Airport: Ground handling has also been handed over to AIASL and BWFS.
Mopa Airport (Goa): As Çelebi was the sole ground handler, the GMR Group appointed BWFS to manage the operations.
Ownership of the company spans several global investors. Institutional stakeholders from Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Western Europe collectively hold a 65% share in Çelebi Aviation. Of this, Actera Partners II LP, a Jersey-registered fund, owns 50%, and Alpha Airport Services BV, based in the Netherlands, owns 15%. The remaining 35% belongs to the founding Çelebioğlu family.