Loganair Offers Kids Fly Free and New UK Routes

Loganair has kicked off its Kids Fly Fare-FREE campaign just in time for the summer travel season. This family-friendly offer gives children aged 11 and under the chance to fly without paying airfare when traveling with a fare-paying adult—only taxes and surcharges apply.
The promotion runs from Thursday, 15 May to Sunday, 25 May, and applies to all Loganair routes for trips starting from 1 June 2025 onward. It’s a great opportunity for families to plan a vacation while saving on flight costs.
To complement the campaign, Loganair is also launching two new seasonal routes connecting Scotland to popular coastal destinations in the UK. Starting 24 May 2025, travelers can fly directly between Edinburgh and Guernsey every Saturday until 13 September. The outbound flight leaves Edinburgh at 16:10, arriving in Guernsey at 18:10. The return departs Guernsey at 18:40, landing in Edinburgh by 20:45.
This new service gives Scottish travelers direct access to Guernsey’s scenic beaches, historic charm, and island hospitality, while also offering Guernsey residents an easy way to explore Edinburgh or connect to other UK cities via Loganair’s network.
The second new route connects Glasgow to Newquay in Cornwall, starting 31 May. Like the Edinburgh–Guernsey route, it will run on Saturdays throughout the summer. Fares begin at £89.99, which includes a combined 21kg luggage allowance across cabin and checked bags. This flight provides a direct link from Scotland to Cornwall’s beautiful coastline and seaside culture.
Luke Lovegrove, Chief Commercial Officer at Loganair, commented:
“With summer travel on the horizon, we’re pleased to be launching two new routes and a campaign that offers something extra for families planning their next trip. Our Kids Fly Fare-FREE initiative supports the return of our seasonal services to Guernsey and Newquay, and we look forward to welcoming more customers on board as they explore everything these fantastic destinations have to offer.”
Alongside these summer updates, Loganair has also revealed its winter 2025 schedule, with over one million seats now on sale.