LOT Polish Airlines Named Best Airline in Eastern Europe

LOT Polish Airlines has been named the Best Airline in Eastern Europe, following a standout performance in the prestigious 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards. This year’s ceremony took place on June 17 at the legendary Air and Space Museum during the Paris Air Show, where LOT also secured a coveted four-star rating—placing the carrier among Europe’s top airlines.
Skytrax, known for its globally respected airline quality rating system, evaluated LOT’s overall performance through a detailed audit. The assessment covered a wide range of passenger journey elements, from check-in and boarding procedures to inflight service, seat comfort, and entertainment offerings. Auditors paid special attention to the consistency of experience across both long- and short-haul flights in all travel classes.
One of the key highlights noted in the review was the new interior of LOT’s Polonez Business Lounge at Warsaw Chopin Airport, which contributed to the airline’s upgraded ranking. Reviewers also praised the airline’s Business Class meal service, modern cabin accessories, and the introduction of premium amenities from Polish brands such as Krosno glassware and Phenomé cosmetics.
LOT’s Premium Economy class stood out for exceeding industry standards in many areas, setting it apart from competitors and proving to be one of the airline’s strongest assets. This aligns with LOT’s broader development strategy aimed at consistently improving passenger comfort and strengthening its position in the global aviation market.
The upgrade to a four-star Skytrax rating confirms the airline’s successful transformation and increased competitiveness, especially on long-haul routes. According to Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted, the award reflects the company’s strong focus on the passenger experience and the high level of consistency delivered throughout the entire journey.
This recognition comes after months of steady improvements across the airline’s services, both onboard and on the ground. From streamlined check-in processes to elevated inflight experiences, LOT has proven its dedication to quality at every stage of travel.
Founded in 1929, LOT is one of the oldest airlines in the world still operating under its original name. Today, it continues to expand its network while building strong partnerships and promoting Polish culture and products to an international audience.