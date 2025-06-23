Amazon’s Zoox Launches Mass Robotaxi Production

Amazon’s autonomous vehicle subsidiary Zoox has taken a major leap in the driverless taxi market by launching its first factory dedicated to mass-producing robotaxis. Located in California, this new facility is set to manufacture over 10,000 self-driving vehicles annually at full capacity, marking a significant milestone for the future of urban mobility.
Currently, Zoox is testing more than 20 of its autonomous vehicles across several U.S. cities. These tests are crucial for refining the technology and ensuring safety ahead of a wider commercial rollout. The company plans to start offering robotaxi services in Las Vegas later this year, followed by expansion into San Francisco.
The launch of this production plant places Zoox in direct competition with other major players in the autonomous ride-hailing space. Waymo, a leader in self-driving car services, has already been operating driverless rides for several years. Meanwhile, Tesla, headed by Elon Musk, is preparing to introduce its own paid robotaxi service.
Although Zoox has not revealed its initial production numbers, the company’s official statement suggests that the demand for autonomous ride services will increase rapidly in the coming years. This confidence has justified their decision to ramp up robotaxi manufacturing.
The emergence of robotaxis promises to reshape city transportation by providing safer, more efficient, and convenient options for urban travelers. As autonomous vehicle technology advances, companies like Zoox are aiming to revolutionize how people move around cities, reduce traffic congestion, and lower emissions.
With the first commercial services set to launch shortly, travelers and residents in cities like Las Vegas can soon expect to hail driverless taxis through mobile apps, offering a glimpse of a driver-free future on public roads.