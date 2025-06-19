New Spanish Airport Transit Visa Rules Effective July 2025 for Russian Travelers

Starting July 12, 2025, Russian citizens holding ordinary passports will be required to obtain an airport transit visa (TAP) to pass through the international transit zones of Spanish airports. This new rule means that Russian travelers who do not have the proper transit visa will no longer be allowed to take connecting flights within Spain.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain officially announced the implementation of this new airport transit visa requirement. According to the Ministry, the measure specifically applies to Russian nationals traveling on ordinary passports who intend to use Spanish airports solely for transit purposes.
However, the transit visa requirement does not apply to all Russians. Those holding a valid Schengen visa or another type of visa allowing entry into the Schengen Area are exempted. In addition, Russian nationals with residence permits issued by any European Union (EU) or European Economic Area (EEA) member states will not need a transit visa. Diplomatic passport holders from Russia are also exempt from this new rule.
The airport transit visa is intended for travelers who pass through the international zones of airports without entering Spain or the Schengen Area. This visa policy update aligns with Spain’s broader efforts to regulate transit and migration more strictly at its airports.
Russian travelers who regularly use Spanish airports for layovers should carefully review their travel documents and visa status before booking flights. Airlines and travel agencies will likely enforce these new requirements at check-in and boarding to ensure compliance with Spain’s updated regulations.
This change is part of a broader trend in Europe toward more stringent controls on transit and entry, aiming to improve security and manage migration flows more effectively. Travelers from Russia and other countries are encouraged to stay informed about visa requirements and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid disruptions.