Lux Express and OnniBus Launch Intercity Bus Routes in Finland

Lux Express is expanding its footprint in Finland by launching intercity routes in partnership with Finland’s OnniBus, part of the Koiviston Auto Group. Starting June 19, 2025, six Lux Express buses will operate on two key routes: Helsinki to Turku and Helsinki to Jyväskylä. This marks an important step in Lux Express’s growth strategy in the Scandinavian market.
Passengers can expect convenient, comfortable, and reliable service on these routes, operated by OnniBus, which will handle the day-to-day transport operations. Later in the fall, the route network will grow to include two additional destinations: Tampere and Kotka, further expanding travel options within Finland.
This collaboration is a milestone for Lux Express as it broadens its service area beyond the Baltic states, where it has already established a strong presence. Since last year, Lux Express has been operating two international routes from Riga and Vilnius, with stops at the D-terminal in Tallinn’s port, connecting the Baltics efficiently.
OnniBus has also enhanced its services by extending routes from Turku and Tampere to Helsinki’s Western Port terminal. This extension improves connections between the Baltic countries and Finland, providing travelers with more seamless travel experiences.
Lux Express plans to transport approximately 4 million passengers across all its routes in 2025, building on the success of serving 3.17 million passengers in 2024. This Finnish expansion is part of a broader vision to increase its market share in Scandinavia through strategic partnerships.