Minor Hotels expands on Palm Jumeirah with new property management rights, reinforcing its position in one of Dubai’s most sought-after destinations. The global hotel group has signed a strategic agreement with Seven Tides to manage a prominent beachfront resort currently operating as Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel. The transition will take effect on 1st August 2025.
Located on Dubai’s vibrant Palm West Beach, the resort includes 273 hotel rooms and 287 serviced apartments, offering a variety of stay options for both leisure and business travelers. With this addition, Minor Hotels will manage a total of 1,524 keys across three distinct properties on Palm Jumeirah—joining Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and NH Collection Dubai The Palm, which launched in 2023.
The soon-to-be-rebranded resort boasts a prime location along a lively beachfront promenade, offering guests access to upscale restaurants, beach clubs, and entertainment venues. The property is also just 30 minutes from Dubai International Airport, enhancing its appeal to international travelers.
Guests will enjoy six dining venues, a private beach, an infinity pool, a lazy river, and a variety of wellness and family-friendly facilities. The 287 serviced apartments include studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom layouts—ideal for longer stays or group travel.
Minor Hotels plans a soft refurbishment of guest rooms and public spaces prior to unveiling a new brand identity later in 2025. This renovation highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing the guest experience and boosting the property’s market positioning.
The agreement represents a deepening of ties between Minor Hotels and Seven Tides, following their successful collaboration on NH Collection Dubai The Palm. The move aligns with Minor Hotels’ long-term vision to grow in high-demand urban resort destinations while solidifying its presence on Palm Jumeirah.
Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels, called the agreement “a landmark moment,” emphasizing that the expansion “not only reflects our strategic vision for growth in high-demand urban resort destinations but also strengthens our valued relationship with Seven Tides.”
Amir Golbarg, Senior Vice President for the Middle East & Africa, noted that securing a dominant presence on Palm West Beach allows the group to “bring our elevated guest experiences to a location that perfectly embodies the energy and ambition of Dubai.”
With this move, Minor Hotels now operates 17 properties under 5 brands across the UAE and continues to pursue strategic opportunities worldwide through strong partnerships and local market expertise.