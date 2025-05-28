Delta Debuts Missoni Bedding and Amenity Kits

Delta and Missoni are expanding their partnership as the brands elevate customers’ time in the air with comfort, sophistication and style.
This year, the partnership will launch a luxurious Delta One collection, which includes a Missoni bedding set designed for Delta, along with a suite of amenities that include a refreshed Delta One amenity kit, custom socks, slippers and an eye mask. To enhance the sleep experience, Delta is also expanding its customer-favorite mattress pad and adding a memory foam cuddle pillow to flights over 12 hours.
“In travel, every moment matters – not just where you’re going, but how you get there,” said Mauricio Parise, V.P. of Brand Experience. “We want you to savor your time in the air, which is why we are intentional about each detail of the customer experience to create a sense of home in every space, which is instantly elevated with Missoni’s iconic, signature designs. Our new Missoni collection will help you arrive at your destination feeling refreshed and ready for the journey ahead.”
“In crafting the next generation of our amenity kit we embraced our signature artistry, blending patterns, textures and hues to create a kit that’s distinct, enduring, and designed to suit your lifestyle beyond your time on the plane,” said Alberto Caliri, Missoni Creative Director.
ABOUT THE AMENITIES
The new Delta One bedding set will include the Missoni duvet and white sleeping pillow, which feature a subtle and elegant Missoni zigzag design and navy accents. Delta is also expanding its popular mattress pad that doubles as a lumbar pillow to all Delta One flights and is introducing an additional memory foam cuddle pillow for long haul flights. The new Delta One bedding set will launch on international Delta One flights this summer and will be rolled out across all Delta One flights by the end of the year.
Later this year, the airline will introduce its upgraded Missoni branded navy slippers.
The refreshed Delta One amenity kits are designed to reflect the colors of the sky and will feature Missoni’s signature textured zigzag pattern on the exterior of the bag. Missoni and Delta teams created a new and exclusive pattern and color palette that celebrates the view from the window at 35,000 feet while paying homage to Delta’s 100-year flying heritage.
The new, collectible kits will debut in the fall and come in blue and cream with gold hardware. Inside the kits, you’ll find:
- Blue or cream Missoni crew length socks and a soft, lightweight and breathable eye mask featuring the brand’s signature zigzag pattern, with colors coordinated with each bag color
- Upgraded pen featuring metal accents and Delta One branding
- Grown Alchemist skincare products in elevated aluminum tubes
- Bamboo toothbrush, Marvis toothpaste and earplugs
Delta teams conducted research, studied customer feedback and did in-flight tests to better understand the sleep experience and what customers value.
“Customer feedback guides every decision we make,” explained Parise. “Through our research, we know that sleep is our customers’ top priority when it comes to the onboard experience and being able to provide a great night’s sleep at 35,000 feet is our North Star.”
Delta One offers spacious lie-flat seats with direct aisle access. The mattress pad, already available on flights over 12 hours, has been a popular addition with customers who appreciate the dual-use as either a mattress pad or lumbar pillow.
“We know nothing compares to sleeping in the comfort of your own bed,” said Parise. “However, when we set out to re-think the in-flight sleep experience, we focused on offering customers the same luxurious sleep experience you might get in a high-end hotel.”