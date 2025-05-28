SCAT Airlines Launches Flights from Munich to Kazakhstan

Starting today, Kazakh airline SCAT is flying from Munich Airport to its hub in Shymkent. Flights depart twice a week from Munich Airport – on Tuesdays at 11:35 a.m. and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Operating a Boeing 737-800, Kazakhstan’s largest private airline reaches the city in the south of the country in around six hours. This connection adds another country to the Bavarian air traffic hub’s global route network.
“The new non-stop connection to Kazakhstan not only strengthens our route network to Central Asia, but also underscores the growing importance of the region for international air traffic. Thanks to its location, the attractive airport of the country’s third-largest city is a modern hub for connecting flights, both within Kazakhstan and to many destinations in Central Asia,” says Thomas Kube, Vice President Route and Passenger Development at Munich Airport.
Vladimir Denisov, President of SСAT Airlines: “SCAT Airlines has been successfully operating for over 28 years. While flights to Munich are not the airline’s first European destination, they are a much-anticipated addition. We look forward to welcoming passengers from Germany on board and serving as their guide in exploring Kazakhstan – the very heart of Eurasia.”
The country offers a wide range of experiences, from learning about traditions and history to engaging in extreme outdoor adventures, and from exploring ancient city ruins dating back to the time of Tamerlane to enjoying panoramic views of bustling Kazakhstani megacities.
Today’s inaugural flight was celebrated with a water baptism for the aircraft and gingerbread hearts for the passengers. The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by Thomas Kube (5th from left), Vladimir Denisov (President of SСAT Airlines, 6th from left), Ulrich Theis (Director Route and Passenger Development Munich Airport, 3rd from right) and other representatives of the airline and Munich Airport, as well as the crew.