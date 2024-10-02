Mine Explodes on Taxiway at Miyazaki Airport in Japan

A mine exploded on one of the taxiways at Miyazaki Airport today at around 8 a.m. local time. A cloud of dust rose into the air just two minutes after a plane passed the area. According to local authorities, the explosion caused damage to the asphalt surface and underground utilities, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.
An American-made bomb from World War II caused the explosion. This information was later confirmed by Japan’s Minister of Transportation.
Following the incident, all flights to and from the airport were suspended. Long queues formed in the airport’s terminal, but passengers were quickly evacuated. Authorities plan to resume airport operations by tomorrow, after repairing the damage.
Miyazaki Airport was previously an air force base, and its staff encountered remnants from World War II. In 2011, two unexploded bombs were found on the premises, and another was discovered in 2021.