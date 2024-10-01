LOT Polish Airlines Restores Warsaw-Lyon Route

On September 30, 2024, LOT Polish Airlines reinstated its direct flight connection from Warsaw to Lyon. The celebration at the capital’s airport included prominent figures such as Andrzej Ilków, CEO of Polish Airports, and Michał Fijoł, CEO of LOT Polish Airlines. The Embraer 195 aircraft landed punctually at Lyon’s airport at 10:30 a.m. Passengers can now fly the WAW-LYS route every day of the week, except Saturdays, with the service available in both the summer and winter flight schedules.
The restored Warsaw-Lyon route offers numerous benefits for both the tourism and business sectors, stimulating trade and international cooperation. “This is a great opportunity for travelers to visit the culinary capital of France, which is highly regarded by experts worldwide. I am confident that the abundance of attractions and its picturesque location between two rivers will draw travelers to our hospitable planes,” said Michał Fijoł, CEO of LOT Polish Airlines.
Lyon captivates not only with its charm but also with its exceptional local cuisine. Walking through the city, one can feel its rich history and cultural heritage, making it one of the most unique destinations in Europe. Wandering through Lyon’s labyrinthine streets, visitors are enchanted by the delightful aromas of local food. The city’s famous bouchon restaurants owe their reputation to the “les mères lyonnaises” – the women responsible for laying the foundation of Lyon’s cuisine. Their legacy, dating back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, can still be tasted today through Lyon’s unique culinary offerings. Sweet tooths will also find plenty to enjoy in Lyon, as the city’s patisseries and confectionery shops are considered some of the best in the world, with irresistible pralines and chocolate delicacies.
Visitors to Lyon should also explore the heart of the city – the Presqu’île district, a sort of island situated between the Rhône and Saône rivers. It surprises with its numerous historic landmarks, cultural institutions, restaurants, and cafes. At its center is the Place des Terreaux, featuring an ornate fountain and the Musée des Beaux-Arts, often called the “Little Louvre.”