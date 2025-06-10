Eurostar to Offer Direct Services to Frankfurt and Geneva

Eurostar has announced positive year-end results and growth for the third year running, alongside brand-new destinations the business intends to serve with its new trains.
The fleet of up to 50 trains will be in service from the early 2030s and is planned to operate three new direct routes, which Eurostar will now work with partners on:
- London – Frankfurt
- London – Geneva
- Amsterdam/Brussels – Geneva
In the shorter term, the successful re-instatement of direct services between London, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam in February 2025 will see a fourth daily service added from 9 September and a fifth from mid-December.
The news comes as Eurostar announces its 2024 financial results. Despite a challenging economic climate, driven by high inflation and increases in fixed costs, Eurostar achieved an EBITDA of €346 million due to growth in passengers travelling and focused cost management.
Reflecting the continued demand for international rail travel across Europe, passenger numbers rose to over 19.5 million, marking a 5% year-on-year increase. This brings Eurostar closer to its ambitious target or carrying 30 million passengers annually.
To support this growth, the company will invest approximately €2 billion in up to 50 new trains which will all be able to operate across its whole network. The new trains will operate alongside Eurostar’s current fleet of 17 e320s, bringing its total fleet to 67 trains – a 30% increase on today.