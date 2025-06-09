Eurostar unveils redesigned Premier Lounges in Paris and Brussels, offering passengers a refreshed, elegant space to relax before their high-speed journey. These upgrades reflect the rail company’s ongoing commitment to delivering a premium experience, both on board and at the station.
The newly renovated lounges, designed in partnership with Chris Bagot Architects, are now open to Premier passengers and Eurostar’s Carte Blanche and Carte Étoile loyalty members. Each location has been carefully crafted to reflect the culture and spirit of its host city, creating a sense of place even before boarding.
In Brussels, the lounge features a curated selection of Belgian-made furnishings. Highlights include the sculptural Hanging Lamp by local designers Muller Van Severen and a handcrafted solid oak table by Heerenhuis. The overall feel is contemporary, rooted in local craftsmanship, and intentionally welcoming.
Over in Paris, the atmosphere shifts to a modern reinterpretation of the traditional Parisian café. Warm oak panelling and black-and-white tiled floors provide a classic foundation, while Calacatta Viola marble surfaces and sleek European design pieces — like the Hideout armchairs by Gebrüder Thonet and Kashmir stools by Resident — add a stylish edge. It’s an environment that invites both relaxation and appreciation for design.
Beyond visual upgrades, sustainability played a central role in the transformation of both lounges. Eurostar worked closely with European artisans and suppliers to ensure environmentally conscious materials were used throughout. Durable, high-quality furniture has been chosen to minimize waste and maintain a lower environmental footprint, in line with Eurostar’s green travel values.
Each lounge also includes a dedicated bar where guests can enjoy cocktails before departure. More private seating areas offer quieter spaces for travelers to enjoy a moment of calm with a coffee or browse the selection of complimentary magazines.