Airport Parking Rates Across the U.S. in 2025

While most people book their flights months in advance, few take the time to plan how they’ll actually get to the airport. Will they take a taxi, use a rideshare app, or rely on airport parking? RusTourismNews.com has compiled current hourly airport parking rates at 33 major U.S. airports.
So, how much does one hour of parking cost? We focused on the one-hour rate—enough time to pick someone up without feeling rushed or overly cautious.
California Airports Parking Rates
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
Short-term parking in the Central Terminal Area now costs $9 per hour, with a daily maximum of $60.
San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
Expect to pay $4 per 30 minutes, with a daily ceiling of $36.
San Diego International Airport (SAN)
Rates are $2.50 for 0–30 minutes and $6 for 30–60 minutes.
San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC)
San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC) offers various parking options with rates ranging from $18/day to $40/day, depending on the lot. Economy Lot 1 is the least expensive at $18 per day. Hourly Lot 2 and Lot 5 cost $2 per 15 minutes, with daily rates of $24 and $30 respectively. Hourly Lot 3 has a daily rate of $40. Daily Lot 4 is $30/day.
Texas Airports Parking Rates
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
DFW’s terminal parking rates are $6 per hour, maxing out at $32 per day.
George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)
At George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), the hourly parking rate for Terminal Parking (A, B, C, D, E) is $5.00, with a daily maximum of $25.00. For Valet Parking, the rate is $30.00 per day. Economy Parking (Ecopark) offers covered parking at $9.24 per day and uncovered parking at $7.39 per day.
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) offers various parking options with different rates. The Red Garage costs $32 per day, the Blue Garage is $23 per day, and the Economy Lot is $12 per day. Short-term parking is also available on Level 3 of the Red Garage.
New York Airports Parking Rates
John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
Parking here is among the most expensive—$12 per hour, with daily rates reaching $80.
Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
Rates at Newark Liberty International Airport parking lots start from $5 in uncovered parking for 1 hour. For long-term parking, we suggest the P6 Economy Lot. The rate is $25 per day if you reserve at least 24 hours in advance, with an additional $17.50 for every 12-hour increment thereafter.
LaGuardia Airport (LGA)
The first 30 minutes are free, followed by $5 for one hour.
Florida Airports Parking Rates
Orlando International Airport (MCO)
There is free parking at MCO for drivers waiting to pick up arriving passengers. Orlando Airport offers a grace period for the first 20 minutes. Orlando International Airport (MCO) parking fees vary based on location and time of day, with daily maximums ranging from $14 to $35. Short-term parking in garages and surface lots has a daily maximum of $24. Economy lots – hourly rate: $5, with a daily maximum of $14, and valet parking has a daily maximum of $35.
Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL)
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) has hourly parking fees of $3 per hour, with a daily maximum of $36. This applies to short-term parking in the Palm and Hibiscus garages.
Tampa International Airport (TPA)
Parking under 60 minutes is free, with $4 charged for 61–80 minutes.
Miami International Airport (MIA)
At Miami International Airport (MIA), hourly parking fees in the Dolphin and Flamingo garages are $2.00 for every 20 minutes, with a daily maximum of $17.00. Valet parking costs $25.00 per hour, with a daily maximum of $39.00. The Economy Park & Ride Lot charges $12.00 per day.
Illinois Airports Parking Rates
O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
There are several parking options at O’Hare International Airport ranging from valet service to hourly and daily parking to long-term/economy parking. Parking at Lot A ( Level 1), Lot A, B & C (Main Garage) , Lot D (International), Lot E and F (Economy). Parking in the Main Garage starts at $3 for the first hour, gradually increasing to $14 by the fourth hour.
Midway International Airport (MDW)
Chicago’s smaller airport charges $2 for the first 30 minutes, and $5 for up to an hour.
Washington Parking Rates
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)
- Terminal Garages:$29 per day.
- Economy Lot:$19 per day.
- Hourly rate (Terminal Garages):$6 per hour.
Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)
Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) offers several parking options with varying rates. Valet parking is $39 per day, while the Terminal Lot is $32 per day or $7 per hour.Garage 1 and 2 cost $21 per day or $6 per hour, and the Economy Lot is $14 per day.
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, the onsite parking garage at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) offers the closest, most convenient airport parking for your needs and budget. With more than 12,100 spaces available for both short- and long-term parking, the SEA garage offers a wide range of affordable parking options for business and leisure travelers. General Parking is now $8 per hour, capped at $37 per day.
U.S Airports Parking Rates
Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)
Short-term hourly parking costs $6.
Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)
Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) offers various parking options with different rates. On-site parking ranges from $12 to $49 per day, depending on the lot. For long-term parking, the Extended Lot is the most budget-friendly at $10 per day, while the Long-Term Lot is $16 per day. Short-term parking in the Short-Term Garage is $4 per hour with a daily maximum of $26. Off-site parking options like Globe Airport Parking (PIT) can be more affordable, starting at $7.95 per day.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
The Airport offers around-the-clock parking with convenient access – on foot or by shuttle – to the domestic and international terminals. Automatic ticket dispensers issue parking tickets for each parking lot area – Hourly, Daily, Economy, Park Ride.
Atlanta’s busiest hub has increased its hourly parking rates. What used to be $3 per hour now stands at $10 per hour, with daily rates climbing to $100 in the international lots.
Denver International Airport (DEN)
Short-term parking remains high at $7 per hour, with daily caps reaching $168.
Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)
The Hourly Deck offers 15 minutes free, then rates rise with a daily max of $32.
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) parking fees vary depending on the parking location and type of parking (hourly, daily, long-term, or valet).
- Hourly rates: $6 per hour for all onsite parking except valet.
- Daily maximums: The daily maximum rates vary depending on the parking location from $16 daily maximum at East Economy Lot (Uncovered) to $43/day for valet parking in Terminal 3 and Terminal 4 garages.
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)
At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), hourly parking rates in the Terminal 1 and 2 garages are $5 for the first hour and $3 for each additional hour. A daily maximum fee of $30 is applied in Terminal 1 and $36 in Terminal 2, according to a guide on airport parking rates.
Boston Logan (BOS)
Boston Logan’s Central and Terminal B parking garages have hourly rates starting at $9 for the first hour and increasing based on duration, while the Economy Parking Garage has different rates. For the Central and Terminal B garages, parking costs $9 for 0-1 hour, $23 for 1-2 hours, $28 for 2-3 hours, $32 for 3-4 hours, and $36 for 4-7 hours. The Economy Parking Garage has a lower hourly rate, though specific hourly rates for longer durations are not as clearly defined in the search results.
Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)
Charges start at $2 for the first 30 minutes, then $1 per additional 20 minutes.
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) – Honolulu
The first 15 minutes are free, then $1 for 16–30 minutes and $2 for 31–60 minutes.
Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)
At Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), hourly parking fees vary depending on the parking location and time of day. Short-term parking, including McNamara Terminal and Big Blue Deck, charges $6.00 per hour. However, a daily maximum is $42.00. Valet parking is available at a rate of $12.00 per hour, with a daily maximum of $49.00. For long-term parking, rates start at $4.00 per hour, and the 24-hour maximum is $43.00.
Portland International Airport (PDX)
Hourly rate remains modest at $3.
Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)
At Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), hourly parking fees for short-term parking start at $5.00 for up to 30 minutes and increase with time. For the first hour, it’s $7.00, and up to 1.5 hours is $9.00. A maximum of $48.00 is charged for 24 hours
BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport
BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport has four parking options with varying fees: Hourly Garage ($4 per hour/$30 per day), Daily Garage ($12 per day), Express Parking ($10 per day), and Long Term Parking ($8 per day). The Hourly Garage