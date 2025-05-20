Pakistan International Airlines returns to Europe this summer with the long-awaited relaunch of its Lahore–Paris route, marking a key milestone in the flag carrier’s journey to restore its once-strong European network. The weekly flights between Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and Paris-Charles de Gaulle are set to begin on 18 June, using the airline’s Boeing 777-200LR aircraft.
This announcement follows the airline’s earlier relaunch of its Islamabad–Paris route in January 2025, which currently operates twice weekly. Together, these routes signal PIA’s renewed push into European airspace, made possible by the lifting of a four-year ban imposed by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).
PIA had been banned from operating in the EU since 2020 following the crash of Flight 8303, which brought serious safety and pilot licensing issues to light. In the aftermath, EASA and the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority barred the airline from flying to their regions, effectively halting one of the carrier’s largest international operations.
Prior to the ban, PIA served 17 European destinations, including major cities like Barcelona, Copenhagen, Milan, and several in the UK. The suspension of those services left a significant gap in travel options for the Pakistani diaspora and leisure travelers across Europe.
In the years since, the airline and the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) have undertaken wide-ranging reforms to improve safety standards. A series of successful safety audits in 2024 helped restore EASA’s confidence in Pakistan’s aviation oversight. With the ban lifted in late 2024, PIA is now clear to resume flights to Europe.
The airline’s latest move reflects not just a logistical recovery, but also a response to strong travel demand. According to Sabre Market Intelligence, origin-and-destination (O&D) traffic between France and Pakistan has remained strong even during the ban years. The resumption of direct Lahore–Paris flights is expected to benefit both leisure travelers and Pakistani communities living in France.
The weekly Lahore–Paris flight adds further value for travelers by reducing travel time, eliminating layovers, and offering a more convenient option for families and professionals. It also strengthens PIA’s connectivity with one of Europe’s major hubs, giving passengers additional onward travel options through Paris-Charles de Gaulle.