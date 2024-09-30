KLM to End Free Sandwiches on European Flights by 2025

KLM recently announced plans to discontinue free sandwiches for passengers on short and medium-haul European flights by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, Air France remains the last major Western European airline that still offers free meals on regional flights, but this may soon change.
Air France has revealed intentions to test a new American-style onboard catering system, where passengers purchase food during the flight. If implemented, Air France will no longer offer complimentary meals on flights within Europe, to North Africa, or to the Middle East.
The trial phase will begin in January 2025 on two routes: Helsinki and Lisbon. While passengers will still receive a complimentary drink and snack, they will have to pay for more substantial food options.
Experts see this shift as a significant evolution for full-service carriers like Air France and KLM. However, many passengers may not welcome the change, as it is unlikely to affect ticket prices but is instead seen as a cost-cutting measure or a potential new revenue stream for the airline.
The new policy will primarily affect economy-class passengers.
“Business-class customers will continue to enjoy full service, including a signature cold platter from the chef, with a selection of hot and cold beverages, including wine and champagne,” Air France stated.