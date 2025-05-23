Majestic Princess to Sail the Untouched Wonders of Antarctica Peninsula and South America for 2026-27 season

Princess Cruises has unveiled its new 2026-27 South America and Antarctica season, now open for sale, offering guests epic landscapes and extraordinary adventures – from the birthplace of the tango to the home of playful penguins.
The 3,560-guest Majestic Princess makes her debut for the 2026-27 season. Princess Cruises is a member and operator in IAATO (International Association of Antarctic Tour Operators), committing to safe, environmentally responsible private-sector travel to the Antarctic.
Also, for the first time, Princess introduces scenic cruising through the Beagle Channel Fjords and Glacier Alley, showcasing the spectacular hanging and tidewater glaciers descending from the Darwin Mountain Range, offering an unforgettable visual experience.
Highlights of the November 2026 – January 2027 South America & Antarctica season include:
- Five itineraries and six departures, ranging from 15 to 33 days aboard the Royal-Class Majestic Princess.
- Two overnight scenic experiences in the Antarctic Peninsula.
- Featuring 17 destinations in 10 countries:
- 10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Peninsula Valdés Patagonian Nature Preserve from Puerto Madryn and the beautiful cultural center Sitio Roberto Burle Marx from Rio de Janeiro
- 15-day Cape Horn & Glaciers of Patagonia with scenic cruising and overnight in Buenos Aires
- 17-day Antarctica & South America with four days in the Antarctic region
- 18-day Brazilian Adventure including Rio, Uruguay, Barbados and Buenos Aires overnight
“Our award-winning itineraries to South America and Antarctica highlight a place of raw beauty where Mother Nature truly shines,” said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. “From the natural wildlife, rugged coastlines and unique culture, the ultimate highlight of our upcoming 2026-27 cruise season is our return to Antarctica where we offer our guests the rare chance to visit one of the most remote and awe-inspiring places on earth.”
Guests Can Expect:
Wildlife
Over one million penguins from five different species nest each year in the Falkland Islands. Plus, while sailing through Beagle Channel, Glacier Alley and Antarctic waters whales, porpoises, leopard seals, seabirds and even more penguins can be spotted in their natural habitat.
Breathtaking Spectacles
On land, guests revel in Rio’s skyline framed by Corcovado and Sugarloaf mountains above Ipanema and Copacabana. The cruise through icy Antarctica features Gerlache Strait, Elephant Island and South Shetland Islands. Scenic highlights include Beagle Channel Fjords at the Chile-Argentina border, Glacier Alley with dramatic glaciers from the Darwin Range and Cape Horn & Tierra de Fuego, at the edge of the world.
Rhythmic Culture
This region of the world pulses with the samba in Brazil and the tango in Argentina and Uruguay. Guests can sip a caipirinha on the beaches and taste the world-renowned steak and wine in Argentina and Chile. No cruise to South America is complete without cultural icons Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio and La Recoleta Cemetery in Buenos Aires, the resting place of Eva Peron.
Early Booking Discounts
Cruisers booking by June 14, 2025, can secure the best fares, top staterooms and exclusive shore excursions with the following onboard perks based on stateroom category booked:
- Up to $1,200 onboard credit per stateroom.
- Up to $400 shore excursion credit per stateroom.
These perks can also be combined with Princess’ limited time offer of:
- Up to $400 instant savings per stateroom.
- Up to 40 percent off.
- Free stateroom location upgrade.